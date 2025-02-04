A$AP Relli Throws Water Bottle In Heated Courtroom Exchange

A$AP Relli may have filed criminal charges against A$AP Rocky, but he has not enjoyed his time in court. The rapper has made his frustrations with the prosecution known throughout the trial. The animosity hit a breaking point on Monday, February 3, however. A$AP Relli began venting aloud about how annoying he found the prosecution to be. He also tossed a water bottle in the middle of questioning, which led to an interaction with the judge. The whole thing was captured on camera.

The footage in question sees A$AP Relli complain about the questions he's been asked. He claimed that Rocky's legal team was trying to "trip" him up. Relli also claimed the legal team was trying to cast doubt on his intelligence in the eyes of the jury. "Got me looking stupid for five days," the rapper said between sips of water. The judge tried to minimize the tension. "Just take it easy," the judge said. "Just take a swig [of water]." A$AP Relli continued to eyeball the prosecution while he help his bottle. He then tossed it on the floor next to him, causing a loud thud.

A$AP Relli Called Out A$AP Rocky's "Slick" Attorney

A$AP Relli's frustrations did not end there. He also called out Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, during his Monday outburst. "I’m not on trial," he stated. "Been here for five days, dealing with this man." His voice took a pointedly aggressive tone soon after. "You think you’re slick," he asked Tacopina. "I’m on to you! You’re not going to keep tripping me up! You’re not slick!." Relli's fraught dynamic with Joe Tacopina has run throughout the trial. The accuser had a tense exchange with the attorney on January 30, which led to the judge ordering a recess.