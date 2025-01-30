ASAP Rocky Tells ASAP Relli He Didn’t Shoot At Him In Texts Shown In Court

ASAP Rocky's assault trial is officially underway, and yesterday, some text messages he allegedly exchanged with ASAP Relli were shown in court. The texts were reportedly sent back in 2021, after Rocky is accused of shooting at Relli. In them, Relli alleges that Rocky set him up after they agreed to meet to squash a beef outside of a Hollywood Trader Joe's. "I tried to do what?? ... Stop making sh*t up Rell," Rocky responded.

Relli followed up, claiming that the alleged shooting had been captured by surveillance cameras in the area. At this point, Rocky told his former associate to leave him alone. "Now u trynna extort n***** talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions, stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i 'shot' @ u u weirdo," he wrote.

ASAP Relli Takes The Stand Amid ASAP Rocky Assault Trial

Later on in the conversation, Relli told Rocky that he'd loved him before the alleged shooting, which Rocky questioned. "Loved me but talk sh*t bout me, sh*t on me, let me get cut n I still ain't cut u off," he replied. "N***a u been a opp, u don't love me cuz we don't do business so it iz what it iz." This is far from all that happened in court yesterday, however.