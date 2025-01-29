ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Enjoy Night Out In L.A. Amid Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles, this week, as the rapper's assault trial continues. The two stopped for dinner at the restuant, Verse, after a tulmultous day in court. As caught by TMZ, Rihanna offered to sign records for a fan who awaited them outside the restuant.

For the night out, Rocky wore the same outfit he had on in court earlier in the day. He rocked a tan trench coat over a white collared shirt and tie. Rihanna doubled up on denim, wearing a denim buttoned-up shirt and a pair of jeans. On top, she wore a black leather trench coat.

ASAP Rocky Arrives At The Court House

Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina revealed during Tuesday's hearing that Rihanna might be making an appearance in the court room at some point this week. “This week, Mr. Mayers’ significant other may appear here," Tacopina said. That announcement comes after he downplayed the chances of Rihanna showing up to support Rocky the week prior. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said at that point. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."