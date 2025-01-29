ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Enjoy Night Out In L.A. Amid Assault Trial

BY Cole Blake 564 Views
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna stepped out for dinner.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles, this week, as the rapper's assault trial continues. The two stopped for dinner at the restuant, Verse, after a tulmultous day in court. As caught by TMZ, Rihanna offered to sign records for a fan who awaited them outside the restuant.

For the night out, Rocky wore the same outfit he had on in court earlier in the day. He rocked a tan trench coat over a white collared shirt and tie. Rihanna doubled up on denim, wearing a denim buttoned-up shirt and a pair of jeans. On top, she wore a black leather trench coat.

ASAP Rocky Arrives At The Court House

Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina revealed during Tuesday's hearing that Rihanna might be making an appearance in the court room at some point this week. “This week, Mr. Mayers’ significant other may appear here," Tacopina said. That announcement comes after he downplayed the chances of Rihanna showing up to support Rocky the week prior. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said at that point. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

As for the rest of the assault trial, Rocky is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for an alleged incident in November 2021 in which he stands accused of firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli. In Tacopina's opening statements, he argued that Rocky only fired off warning shots from a prop gun to get Relli to stop attacking ASAP Illz. We're not permitted to post the images of Rocky and Rihanna out for dinner directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below.

