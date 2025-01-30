ASAP Relli Insists Wale Phone Call Is “Fake” Amid ASAP Rocky Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: A$AP Relli testifies during the A$AP Rocky trial for felony assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
ASAP Relli pushed back in court today.

There has been no shortage of newsworthy moments amid ASAP Rocky's assault trial so far, and day four is no exception. The rapper is accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2021, which he denies. Today, Relli was asked to confirm whether or not a phone call between someone who sounds like him and Wale was legitimate. In order for Rocky's lawyer to admit the phone call as evidence, Relli would have to confirm it was him. He insisted it wasn't, however, suggesting that the recording could have instead been generated using artificial intelligence.

"That's not me, that's not me, that's fake," he claimed before asking the judge to hear the call again. The judge refused, arguing that if Relli was sure it wasn't him, there was no point in playing it again. The situation appeared to frustrate Rocky's lawyer, who laughed when Relli said the call was fake.

ASAP Relli Pushes Back In Court

This is far from the only interesting moment from court today, however. Rihanna was also spotted in the front row again, looking serious as she supported her longtime partner. She rocked a white top and a pair of large gold hoop earrings, according to TMZ, though nobody was able to snap a photo of her in court. As for earlier this week, text messages between Rocky and Relli were shown, in which Rocky denies shooting at Relli.

"Now u trynna extort n***** talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions, stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i 'shot' @ u u weirdo," he wrote when hit with the accusation. He went on, firing back after Relli claimed to have loved him. "Loved me but talk sh*t bout me, sh*t on me, let me get cut n I still ain't cut u off," he responded. "N***a u been a opp, u don't love me cuz we don't do business so it iz what it iz."

