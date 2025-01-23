A$AP Rocky Prosecutors Allegedly Told Family He Should've Taken Plea Deal

The rapper's career may be in jeopardy.

A$AP Rocky shocked many when he rejected a plea deal on Tuesday. The rapper is facing two felony charges relating to a 2021 shooting incident. Rocky was offered 180 days in jail and only three years probation, according to ABC. This did not interest him, however. The rapper's attorney told the outlet that he would only have taken a plea deal if he was actually "guilty" of the crimes he's being accused of. "Yes, he was offered a plea deal but is not interested because he is actually innocent," explained lawyer Joe Tacopia.

The prosecution feels differently. A$AP Rocky's trial continued on Wednesday, and the prosecution made it clear that they gave the rapper an excellent plea deal. Deputy District Attorney John Lewin was so convinced of this, in fact, that he addressed A$AP Rocky's family in court. Reporter Meghann Cuniff reported that Lewin told Rocky's mother and sister he should have taken the deal. The rapper is facing 24 years behind bars if convicted. By comparison, 180 days in jail is a major victory. Lewin also told the rapper's family to consider his career momentum.

A$AP Rocky Was Urged To Reevaluate His Plea Deal

"I just hope that he's evaluating everything," Lewin told A$AP Rocky's family. The exchange reportedly took place while prospective jurors were on a break, and out of the courtroom. A$AP Rocky's lawyer has not responded to Lewin's comments. He has, however, maintained confidence in the fact that his client will be found innocent. Tacopia also mentioned family in his statement to reporters. "I'm confident in knowing that he will be vindicated," the lawyer explained. "You know, this is a burden for him and his family, his two young children. And he's ready. He's ready to face this head on."

A$AP Rocky has been trying to rollout an album amidst his legal troubles. The rapper has been teasing the release of DON'T BE DUMB since 2018, which was coincidently the last year he dropped an album. Rocky has released multiple singles over the last several months. He's blamed the album's delay on an array of issues, however, including sample clearances and leaks. A$AP Rocky has assured fans that the album will come out in 2025.

