Drake & Playboi Carti Collab Leaks In Full Amid "ICEMAN" Hype

Drake and Playboi Carti's only official collaboration, "Pain 1993," was pretty divisive when it landed on Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020. Fans have long wanted another link-up, and while we're not sure if it will happen, they have definitely put in the work.

For those unaware, earlier this month, a snippet of their unreleased collab demo "Slide In" hit the Internet thanks to Adin Ross playing the clip on his livestream. Now, as caught by @plottttwisttttt on Twitter and other pages, a full and higher-quality version of this track hit social media. It's also going by "K9."

We doubt it will stay up for long, but if you got a chance to listen, then you will find a vocal sample flip of "A House Is Not A Home" by Luther Vandross. You will also probably recognize that sample from the Kanye West, Twista, and Jamie Foxx collaboration "Slow Jamz." Elsewhere, there are drill-adjacent drums, some airy synth pads, and an unsurprisingly wavy vocal performance from Drizzy.

But a bit after the 1:30-minute mark, the beat switches and King Vamp enters a darker, faster, more sinister beat for the remaining three minutes, with no contributions from the 6ix God. The two-parter dynamic here is reminiscent of earlier collabs in the Toronto superstar's catalog like "Life Is Good" with Future – or to a lesser degree, Carti's "Shoota" with Lil Uzi.

Will this appear on Drake's next album ICEMAN or will Playboi Carti fans have to wait a while longer for another team-up? Hopefully we find out soon...

Read More: DJ Swamp Izzo Teases New Drake And Playboi Carti Collab

Drake "Slide In (K9)"

This "Slide In (K9)" leak from the OVO and Opium leaders follows some pretty interesting collaborations for the latter. Many fans assumed that Drake hasn't recently collaborated with Playboi Carti for reasons directly or indirectly related to his rival Kendrick Lamar's appearances on Carti's album MUSIC. Some think the timing was just off, others think Kendrick blocked the possibility of collaboration, yet most fans chalk it up to coincidence or nothing to write home about.