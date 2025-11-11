News
Drake Playboi Carti collab
Music
Drake & Playboi Carti Snippet Leaks Online Thanks To Adin Ross, And It Sounds Amazing
Drake and Playboi Carti have collaborated before, and it appears as though they have something new on the horizon.
By
Alexander Cole
November 11, 2025
