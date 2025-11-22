Drake Suggests New Album "ICEMAN" Is Almost Here With Strong Message

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 686 Views
Drake New Album ICEMAN Almost Here Instagram Hip Hop News
Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
After speaking out about the "ICEMAN" rollout in a rare interview, it seems like Drake is kicking his new album into full gear.

Drake has already had a pretty great 2025, but many fans hope his new album ICEMAN will still arrive at some point this year. We don't have a lot of time left, but a recent Instagram post plus a message to DJ Akademiks have die-hards feeling more hopeful than ever.

"Shoulda checked for my pulse the way you check for my posts," Drizzy captioned his latest IG photo dump, adding a block of ice emoji. The pictures all relate to ice in some way: inspecting a gem of some kind, sitting on a block of ice, Val Kilmer's Iceman character from Top Gun, what seems to be an owl print in the snow, and a snowy graveyard and hillside. Others, like a plastic-wrapped body, the CN Tower, and a Jadakiss podcast reaction are less related but nonetheless curious.

In addition, Drake's good friend DJ Akademiks recently took to his livestream to share a message from him, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Yo, Drake been off the road, he's cooking up, and it's a beautiful thing for all Drake fans," Ak expressed. "Now we're going to get what we really want from The Boy. N***a hit me. He says, 'Ak, the stove is hot!' I'm just letting y'all know. [...] 'Remember I tell y'all.' The Boy is confirming, man, the cook-up is happening. Let my boy live in peace, no livestreams, collabs, or whatever right now. No random distractions. We don't want no tings trying to jump out. Let my boy cook, and whenever he's done cheffing, we gon' have a good time, man. [...] We're about to go through one of those again, I like it."

Read More: FERG Reveals What Led To Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And A$AP Rocky’s Fallout

Drake ICEMAN Release Date

Sadly, we still don't have a release date in sight for ICEMAN. Given Drake's livestreams for it, though, we suspect it might be a surprise drop. Or at least, a very short turnaround from announcement to release. The only way to find out is patience...

The 6ix God himself is very excited for how he'll wrap things up. Drake's next stream will be his "best work," according to him. So let's see when it lands...

Read More: Drake Hits 16 Billion Spotify Streams In 2025 As Rapper With Most Daily Streams

