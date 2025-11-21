Drake Hits 16 Billion Spotify Streams In 2025 As Rapper With Most Daily Streams

If Drake really is dropping "ICEMAN" this year, then his numbers by the end of 2025 will look even more impressive than expected.

A few years ago, Drake spoke on the idea of a "graceful exit," which worried hardcore OVO fans who still want new music from him. As it turns out, he could probably step away for five years and still garner massive engagement year by year. If you look at the Toronto superstar's Spotify numbers after his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, it's clear that his catalog – fresh and old – is wildly sustainable.

Recently, he reportedly surpassed 16 billion streams on the digital streaming platform, which puts him above his hip-hop peers. Not only that, but each Drizzy achievement extends his lead as the most streamed Spotify artist of all time. Also, Kworb reports that he's the rapper receiving the most daily streams on the streaming service, with 51.6 million at press time. Right behind him among genre-adjacent artists are Bad Bunny at 51.5 million daily streams, The Weeknd at 41.1 million, and Kanye West at 24.1 million.

But Drake's commercial dominance doesn't just extend to streaming numbers. Fat Joe recently credited him with keeping rap music high on Billboard's Hot 100 chart amid debates over hip-hop falling out of the Top 40 for the first time in decades.

Drake ICEMAN

What's more is that a new release in 2025 might boost these numbers up even farther than what they're currently projected at. Drake's new album ICEMAN is coming this year. Or at least, that's what many fans are hoping for. A recent and rare interview with Complex added more fuel to this fire, with him and his team promising that ICEMAN's final stream will be their "best work."

"I watch murder docs a lot, and as you get invested, you start to try and solve things before you even know where it’s headed or what the answers are," the 6ix God remarked about his rollout. "It’s like this sleuth energy. What did I learn, what did I miss? No pun intended. But yeah, it’s crazy to see people make two, three-hour videos on their thoughts and building conspiracies. It’s interactive content and that adds such a desirable element, more so than a music video with cars and tings. Not that those aren’t lovely sometimes."

