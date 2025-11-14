Drake Crowned Third Biggest Songwriter Of The Century On Billboard's Hot 100

Every year, you can count on Drake to notch a whole slew of commercial achievements, whether that's new albums going platinum or publications like Billboard acknowledging him as a dominant musical force. They recently ranked the 25 songwriters with the most No. 1s in Hot 100 chart history in the 21st century, and he is all the way up at number three.

With 14 chart-toppers to Drizzy's name, he ranks the highest among hip-hop peers and pop artists, surpassing the likes of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and many more. The only two names above him represent more traditional songwriters best known for this craft, not their careers as leading stars. Dr. Luke ranks at number two with 18 Hot 100 number ones, whereas Max Martin tops the list with a whopping 26.

Of course, this led to a lot of praise on social media... As well as some jokes poking at Drake's ghostwriting allegations here and there. Nevertheless, it goes to show just how successful he has been across his entire career and how his achievements transcend any genre, regional, or demographic boundaries.

Is Drake A Billionaire?

With these commercial and artistic achievements in mind, many fans wonder whether or not Drake is a billionaire yet. After all, he has so many brand deals, huge contracts, touring successes, and other sources of income that make him a mogul. But the 6ix God isn't officially one just yet – at least, going off of available and verifiable reports. Then again, this can't be too far away from becoming a reality...

Elsewhere, The Boy got love from more "subjective" corners. Instead of looking at Hot 100 numbers, the Grammys are supposed to reflect quality. His PARTYNEXTDOOR collab "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance. It's the Toronto superstar's only nod this year, but one he could definitely win.