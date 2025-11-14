Drake Crowned Third Biggest Songwriter Of The Century On Billboard's Hot 100

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 652 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Third Best Songwriter 21st Century Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Billboard, Drake is the best songwriter among his 21st century peers on the Hot 100, bested only by Dr. Luke and Max Martin.

Every year, you can count on Drake to notch a whole slew of commercial achievements, whether that's new albums going platinum or publications like Billboard acknowledging him as a dominant musical force. They recently ranked the 25 songwriters with the most No. 1s in Hot 100 chart history in the 21st century, and he is all the way up at number three.

With 14 chart-toppers to Drizzy's name, he ranks the highest among hip-hop peers and pop artists, surpassing the likes of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and many more. The only two names above him represent more traditional songwriters best known for this craft, not their careers as leading stars. Dr. Luke ranks at number two with 18 Hot 100 number ones, whereas Max Martin tops the list with a whopping 26.

Of course, this led to a lot of praise on social media... As well as some jokes poking at Drake's ghostwriting allegations here and there. Nevertheless, it goes to show just how successful he has been across his entire career and how his achievements transcend any genre, regional, or demographic boundaries.

Read More: Drake Botted Billions Of Streams? Breaking Down RBX’s Lawsuit Against Spotify Over Fraudulent Streams

Is Drake A Billionaire?

With these commercial and artistic achievements in mind, many fans wonder whether or not Drake is a billionaire yet. After all, he has so many brand deals, huge contracts, touring successes, and other sources of income that make him a mogul. But the 6ix God isn't officially one just yet – at least, going off of available and verifiable reports. Then again, this can't be too far away from becoming a reality...

Elsewhere, The Boy got love from more "subjective" corners. Instead of looking at Hot 100 numbers, the Grammys are supposed to reflect quality. His PARTYNEXTDOOR collab "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance. It's the Toronto superstar's only nod this year, but one he could definitely win.

Drake's return to the screen also has fans excited. He'll provide a presumably short cameo in the Canadian TV comedy The Office Movers. Could Aubrey Graham eventually rank as one of the biggest rapper-actors of all time on a list like this? He already is...

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Gracie Bon: The Model Who Claimed Drake Blackballed Her

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.2K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake's Ranking On Billboard's "Greatest Pop Star" Of The 21st Century List Causes Internet Fervor 2.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
Comments 0