Drake has his place in Canadian TV lore already, but he's deciding to add to his credits with this quick but memorable cameo.

Drake hasn't had a steady acting job since the 2000s during his time on Degrassi: The Next Generation. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't lost his touch. The OVO founder has proven that thanks to this look at his cameo in season two of The Office Movers.

It's a Canadian comedy series that can be found on streaming platform Crave. The program is helmed by Jermaine "Jae" and Trevaunn "Trey" Richards per Complex, and they also star in it. As per the IMDb synopsis, "Two brothers attempt to save their failing office moving company and get an acquisition offer from a global logistics firm."

In his scene per XXL, Drake fully embraces his role, giving a hilarious performance. "Like, you guys have movers, but do you guys have guys, you know, like real guys?" he asks in the clip. He's doing his best to come across as tough and intimidating by trying to explain the difference between a regular guy and the "real guys" he has in his crew.

Even after name dropping celebrity chef Guy Fieri, the person he's talking to you still doesn't get what Drake's putting down. "It’s not making sense to you?" his character asks. "Maybe I’m not even speaking English. I don’t know. Maybe I’m speaking Guyanese. Everything we use to live is made in Guywan. I’m losing it, bro."

Drake ICEMAN

For those interested, season two of The Office Movers is out now as of today, November 7. Excitingly, a third season has already been confirmed, so the viewership is strong.

"The Office Movers is a hilarious slapstick comedy that also has some heart," Justin Stockman, Vice President of Content Development & Programming for series distributor Bell Media, said Thursday. "Jae and Trey’s sharp, culture-savvy comedy keeps the show perfectly tuned to the pulse of the moment, and we’re ecstatic they’ve landed a special appearance by one of Canada’s most iconic cultural ambassadors."

There are six episodes for this entry in the series.

Elsewhere, Drake is busy with his music career, too. He's working on his next solo effort ICEMAN, which is still rumored to drop in 2025. The Boy confirmed that it was going to arrive before the calendar turns over in June, but we will see if that holds firm. Ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who's buds with the MC, has said that it would drop in the fall, but that timeline is looking shakier and shakier with each passing week.

