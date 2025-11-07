News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
the office movers
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
TV
Drake Returning To Acting For Cameo In This Canadian Comedy Series
Drake has his place in Canadian TV lore already, but he's deciding to add to his credits with this quick but memorable cameo.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 07, 2025