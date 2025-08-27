Drake Stars In New Trailer For "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes" Documentary

BY Cole Blake 129 Views
Screening Of By Any Means Necessary's "We Are Disorderly"
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 05: Drake (3rd from L) poses with "Degrassi" co-stars Daniel Clark, Adamo Ruggiero and Lauren Collins at the screening of "We Are Disorderly" held at the Royal Cinema on August 5, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Drake originally made a name for himself by starring in the iconic Canadian teen television series, "Degrassi."

Drake appears in a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, which will take an in-depth look at the iconic TV series. A press release for the film notes that it will feature interviews with former cast members, fans, creator Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, and more.

The trailer opens with Drake discussing his experience in high school. "I didn't have a great time in high school. I just didn't really fit in," Drake admits, noting that getting the role on Degrassi started a "wild journey."

In a statement caught by Deadline, director Lisa Rideout said: “Degrassi changed the landscape of television with real, unvarnished storytelling and did it unapologetically from a teenage perspective,” Rideout said. “I was inspired by how fearless the series was in tackling issues that others wouldn’t touch. This documentary celebrates the iconic Canadian franchise while revealing the impact it had on the people who made it and the audiences who loved it.”

Carrie Mudd, executive producer for Peacock Alley, further noted: “Degrassi is more than a TV show—it’s a time capsule of growing up, full of heart, honesty and every ‘first’ experience you can think of. Nothing then, or now, has captured the teenage experience in a more raw, authentic or unfiltered way. Degrassi is one of Canada’s biggest cultural exports, which helped shape four decades of TV and touched multiple generations of kids around the world. Telling its story felt like honoring a piece of the Canadian identity.”

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes will be making its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

Drake "Some Special Shows 4 U" Tour

The trailer comes as Drake is traveling across Europe with PartyNextDoor on their Some Special Shows 4 U tour. The two have more dates lined up in Italy, France, and Germany, over the next month.

Additionally, Drake is working on his next studio album, Iceman. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project. He has hinted that it's coming soon on several occasions.

