Drake Reveals "Degrassi" Led To One Of His First Kisses

Before becoming a true superstar, Drake was not the most outgoing kid growing up. In a way, you could say he was like most teenagers across the globe. But his life changed forever while in high school as he reveals in the official trailer for the upcoming Degrassi documentary.

"I didn’t have a great time in high school, I just didn’t really fit in," he admits as caught by HipHopDX. "And then one day my mom called me and told me, 'You got the role.' And I just grabbed my bag and left. What a wild journey that started," he says in the trailer's opening shot.

Actors and actresses from various renditions of the popular teen drama also touch on their experience throughout the 2:42 preview. But another interesting moment arises when Drake reappears. While showing some more romantic moments from the program, his kiss with costar Lauren Collins plays.

Thanks to his commentary on the clip, we know it's maybe his first kiss ever. "She had to be one of my first kisses for sure. Damn, I never thought about it like that," he admits. Surprisingly, this wasn't commented on all that much in the YouTube comments section.

However, this trailer has the internet excited for it.

Drake ICEMAN

"I grew up watching Degrassi as a teenager, now I'm 32 and just finished a rewatch and rewatch it on YouTube to pass the time. Can't wait to watch this," one user says. "I'm glad to see they brought in cast members from all of the different generations. Also I hope they have a tribute to Jamil French who passed away," another expresses.

Those wanting to check out Degrassi: Whatever It Takes will have to wait until September 13. Then, it will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It's arriving amid excitement for Drake's next solo album, ICEMAN, as well. Johnny Manziel, a close pal of Drizzy's, believes it will be out this fall. During a recent interview he said, "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land."

Drake has yet to confirm this, though.