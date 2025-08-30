Drake Reveals "Degrassi" Led To One Of His First Kisses

BY Zachary Horvath 247 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake had his rise to fame during a successful run on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" in which he played Jimmy Brooks for eight years.

Before becoming a true superstar, Drake was not the most outgoing kid growing up. In a way, you could say he was like most teenagers across the globe. But his life changed forever while in high school as he reveals in the official trailer for the upcoming Degrassi documentary.

"I didn’t have a great time in high school, I just didn’t really fit in," he admits as caught by HipHopDX. "And then one day my mom called me and told me, 'You got the role.' And I just grabbed my bag and left. What a wild journey that started," he says in the trailer's opening shot.

Actors and actresses from various renditions of the popular teen drama also touch on their experience throughout the 2:42 preview. But another interesting moment arises when Drake reappears. While showing some more romantic moments from the program, his kiss with costar Lauren Collins plays.

Thanks to his commentary on the clip, we know it's maybe his first kiss ever. "She had to be one of my first kisses for sure. Damn, I never thought about it like that," he admits. Surprisingly, this wasn't commented on all that much in the YouTube comments section.

However, this trailer has the internet excited for it.

Read More: Doja Cat "Vie": Everything We Know About Her New Album

Drake ICEMAN

"I grew up watching Degrassi as a teenager, now I'm 32 and just finished a rewatch and rewatch it on YouTube to pass the time. Can't wait to watch this," one user says. "I'm glad to see they brought in cast members from all of the different generations. Also I hope they have a tribute to Jamil French who passed away," another expresses.

Those wanting to check out Degrassi: Whatever It Takes will have to wait until September 13. Then, it will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It's arriving amid excitement for Drake's next solo album, ICEMAN, as well. Johnny Manziel, a close pal of Drizzy's, believes it will be out this fall. During a recent interview he said, "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land."

Drake has yet to confirm this, though.

Read More: 5 Best Air Jordan 4 Collabs That Rival The Undefeated Air Jordan 4

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Screening Of By Any Means Necessary's "We Are Disorderly" Music Drake Stars In New Trailer For "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes" Documentary 1497
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.3K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.2K
Comments 0