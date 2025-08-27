News
Degrassi: Whatever It Takes
Drake Stars In New Trailer For "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes" Documentary
Drake originally made a name for himself by starring in the iconic Canadian teen television series, "Degrassi."
Cole Blake
August 27, 2025
