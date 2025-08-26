The hip-hop community, especially rappers, have looked down upon Drake with a scornful eye after launching his legal attack against UMG. He's been attempting to sue his parent label for defamation, accusing the imprint for artificially boosting the popularity for "Not Like Us."
Many have poked fun at The Boy for this maneuver. Conversely, his fans have tried their best to argue that being called a "certified pedophile" warrants such action. As a result, the head-butting remains constant.
In fact, Drake himself has been a proponent of this, getting into debates with those against him right now. This past weekend, he got into it with hip-hop journalist and ex-Genius employee, Rob Markman. The latter shared an old clip from his time at the company where he similarly tried to recite Lil Wayne lyrics as good as Tory Lanez did.
Drake went after Rob, writing in the comments, "Of course this Goof Markman couldn’t finish the bar… free Tory." The media contributor fired back, "@champagnepapi but if I start callin you names you gonna sue me [teary-eyed laughing face emoji]."
Fans, presumably Kendrick Lamar supporters, had a great laugh at this exchange while declaring Rob the winner. Sadly, for Drizzy, the trolling over this suit continued into today.
Drake UMG Lawsuit
West Coast MC Glasses Malone, who's also been against the Toronto native, recently dropped a new song called "Wanted." The accompanying music video is where the trolling comes into play as it takes place in a courtroom.
But halfway through is when things become a more obvious reference to Drake's legal fight. A news reporter interrupts the broadcast inside the courthouse to share some breaking news. "The prosecution star witness Drake is scheduled to take the stand... the first rapper ever to sue 'cause he lost a rap battle. Citing the legal precedent where McDonald's had to write a fat check because the coffee they served was too hot."
After that, a fake Drake appears and takes the stand. Fans in the comments couldn't get enough of the roast, laughing up a storm. Independent court reporter Meghann Cuniff and hip-hop podcaster Justin "The Company Man" Hunte also appear to make cameos as well.