Drake Will Reflect On "Degrassi" Days In Documentary At Forthcoming Toronto International Film Festival

BY Zachary Horvath 347 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spring Awakening and Degrassi Event with Rosie O'Donnell
NEW YORK - APRIL 30: From Degrassi Aubrey Graham speaks at the Spring Awakening and Degrassi panel discussion with Rosie O'Donnell at the Eugene O'Neill Theater on April 30, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Drake appeared on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" for over 100 episodes and began to blossom into the star we know him as today.

Drake will be traveling back in time and revisiting his time as a teen/young adult TV star in an upcoming documentary. Of course, we are referring to his days as Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama series, Degrassi: The Next Generation. According to Uproxx and Billboard, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes will be premiering at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

We aren't able to share when you will be able to go watch it, but we can tell you this. Billboard reports that showtimes should be available by August 12. That seems like a real possibility considering the 10-day event lasts from September 4-14 according to the TIFF website.

Director Lisa Rideout is helming the project and the synopsis from the festival's site reads, "Creators, superfans, and stars including Aubrey Drake Graham delve deep into all things Degrassi in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV."

It was an all-encompassing series that touched on topics that pre-teens/teens begin to deal with as they age. Moreover, it focused on the dangers of violence, especially school shootings. Of course, one of the most memorable scenes involves Drake's character, Jimmy Brooks.

He was hit by a bullet that wound up paralyzing him from the waist down, forcing him to be in a wheelchair. Drake was pinned to that for the rest of his time on the program.

Read More: How Kobe’s Black Mamba Legacy Lives On

Drake ICEMAN

Speaking of which, he was a part of the cast from 2001 to 2009. As we all know, that was right around the time his rap career began to get off the ground. It's going to be cool to see Drizzy reflect on his youth and how much Degrassi impacted his career.

Fast forward to today and he's still packing out stadiums and dropping hit records. In fact, he's hoping to have more chart-toppers to come when his next album drops. That would be ICEMAN, which still has no release date in sight. We have been treated to two singles in "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" with Central Cee.

He's dropped them through YouTube livestreams while simultaneously teasing future cuts off of the follow up to For All The Dogs.

Read More: Akademiks Vs. TDE Punch: Breaking Down The Feud

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Reflects On Days As Wheelchair Jimmy In New "Degrassi" Documentary 2.0K
News Authentic 515
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
News Pen To Paper 365
Comments 0