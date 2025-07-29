Drake will be traveling back in time and revisiting his time as a teen/young adult TV star in an upcoming documentary. Of course, we are referring to his days as Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama series, Degrassi: The Next Generation. According to Uproxx and Billboard, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes will be premiering at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

We aren't able to share when you will be able to go watch it, but we can tell you this. Billboard reports that showtimes should be available by August 12. That seems like a real possibility considering the 10-day event lasts from September 4-14 according to the TIFF website.

Director Lisa Rideout is helming the project and the synopsis from the festival's site reads, "Creators, superfans, and stars including Aubrey Drake Graham delve deep into all things Degrassi in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV."

It was an all-encompassing series that touched on topics that pre-teens/teens begin to deal with as they age. Moreover, it focused on the dangers of violence, especially school shootings. Of course, one of the most memorable scenes involves Drake's character, Jimmy Brooks.

He was hit by a bullet that wound up paralyzing him from the waist down, forcing him to be in a wheelchair. Drake was pinned to that for the rest of his time on the program.

Drake ICEMAN

Speaking of which, he was a part of the cast from 2001 to 2009. As we all know, that was right around the time his rap career began to get off the ground. It's going to be cool to see Drizzy reflect on his youth and how much Degrassi impacted his career.

Fast forward to today and he's still packing out stadiums and dropping hit records. In fact, he's hoping to have more chart-toppers to come when his next album drops. That would be ICEMAN, which still has no release date in sight. We have been treated to two singles in "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" with Central Cee.