Drake Allegedly Threatened Legal Action Against "Degrassi" In 2006

Drake is really pushing his career into uncharted territory. The rapper has filed a petition against UMG. He believes the label boosted the streams of his rival, Kendrick Lamar. He plans to sue the label and Spotify for using bots and "schemes" to ensure the success of Lamar's smash hit single "Not Like Us." There's been a lot of discourse surrounding Drake's decision. What it could mean for his career, and the future of artists as a whole. It has also, however, led to renewed interest in a story from 2021.

The AV Club ran an anniversary piece on Degrassi: The Next Generation, the show that launched Drake's career as an entertainer. One of the show's writers, James Hurst, reflected on his relationship with Drake, and the concern he had regarding his portrayal on the show. So much concern, that the actor threatened legal action before the start of the sixth season. "There was a letter from a law firm in Toronto, and it was from Aubrey," Hurst alleged. The letter allegedly stated that Drizzy would not return to Degrassi: The Next Generation "unless his [character's] injury is healed, and he’s out of the wheelchair."

James Hurst Claimed Drake Was "Apologetic" After Threat

Hurst told the outlet that he confronted Drake about the letter. The actor was reportedly sheepish at first. He eventually admitted he didn't like the storyline that his character had been given. The writer recalled the issue stemming from Drake's friends in the hip hop community. "He’s like, 'All my friends in the rap game say I’m soft because I’m in a wheelchair,'" Hurst stated. "I said, 'Tell your friends in the rap game that you got shot. How much harder can you get? You got shot, and you’re in a wheelchair.'" Hurst claimed Drake got onboard after their discussion. His character remained in a wheelchair.

The former Degrassi writer described Drake as "nice" and "apologetic" once he realized what the show was going for. Hurst's wanted to take the "coolest" kid on the show and prove there's nothing wrong with being in a wheelchair. Hurst claimed there was only one other arc in which Drake needed convincing, and it's supremely ironic in retrospect. The writer alleged that Drizzy was reluctant to rap as his character on the show. He eventually came around, though, and the rest is history.