Drake's Team Allegedly Asked Rob Markman To "Show The Boy Some Love" In Exchange For Access

2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Rob Markman has provided some alleged insight into the beef.

Rob Markman alleges that someone from Drake's OVO team reached out to him at some point during the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar requesting that he share some positive thoughts about Drake. Markman shared the story while discussing the bombshell legal filings against Universal Music Group.

"I was approached during the battle by a team connected with the OVO side," he began. "[They] asked me to show the boy some love. Again, I was being as unbiased as possible. I was calling it like I see it, but they asked me, 'Yo, we know you're unbiased.' Really said it. 'We know you're unbiased and we like that you're unbiased and really try to call it straight, but can you show the guy some love.' No money was offered, absolutely no money was offered. But they offered some things-- some information, some access, and said, 'Yo, and we'll make it so that you can play his songs in your videos. We'll whitelist it.' Ultimately, I declined for my own personal reasons. I just feel that my allegiance is to y'all."

Drake Performs With 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake filed his pre-action petition in Manhattan court on Monday. In the filing, he alleged that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." "UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake's company wrote. "It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves."

Rob Markman Speaks On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Later in the day, Drake filed another lawsuit in Texas, accusing UMG of defamation for not blocking the release of "Not Like Us," which contained various allegations about Drake. Check out Rob Markman's full video about Drake and Kendrick Lamar below.

