Drake's Team Allegedly Asked Rob Markman To "Show The Boy Some Love" In Exchange For Access

"I was approached during the battle by a team connected with the OVO side," he began. "[They] asked me to show the boy some love. Again, I was being as unbiased as possible. I was calling it like I see it, but they asked me, 'Yo, we know you're unbiased.' Really said it. 'We know you're unbiased and we like that you're unbiased and really try to call it straight, but can you show the guy some love.' No money was offered, absolutely no money was offered. But they offered some things-- some information, some access, and said, 'Yo, and we'll make it so that you can play his songs in your videos. We'll whitelist it.' Ultimately, I declined for my own personal reasons. I just feel that my allegiance is to y'all."