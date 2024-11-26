Kevin Durant Shows Love To Drake On Instagram Amid UMG Lawsuits

BYCole Blake618 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Durant's Birthday Party
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Kevin Durant and Drake attend Kevin Durant's 25th Birthday Party at Avenue on September 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kevin Durant shared one of Drake's songs from 2015.

Kevin Durant shared a screenshot on Instagram of himself listening to Drake's 2015 song, "30 for 30 Freestyle," from his collaboration with Future, What a Time To Be Alive. The post comes after Drake filed multiple pre-action petitions against Universal Music Group on Monday, regarding Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He claims the company artificially boosted the popularity of the song, on which Lamar makes several unfounded allegations about the Toronto rapper.

On "30 for 30 Freestyle," Drake raps about "higher-ups" joining forces against him. "When the higher-ups have all come together as a collective. With conspiracies to end my run and send me a message. 40, did you get the message? 'Cause I just checked my phone and I didn't get it. I mean, I'll say hats off for a solid effort," he raps to start the first verse.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar “wacced out murals” Lyric Breakdown

Drake Watches Kevin Durant During Suns-Raptors

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Drake and Adonis look on as Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix. Suns walks against the Toronto. Raptors during NBA action at the Scotiabank. Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

Drake filed his pre-action petition in Manhattan court on Monday. In the filing, he alleged that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." "UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake's company wrote. "It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves." He also took legal action in Texas, further accusing UMG of defamation for not blocking the release of "Not Like Us" despite knowing the lyrical content.

Kevin Durant Backs Drake On Instagram

Durant's post about Drake comes after the Toronto rapper gave him a shout-out on his latest single, "No Face." "KD just text, 'What the f*ck are we waitin' on?' Drake remarked on the song. Check out Kevin Durant's post on Instagram below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar “Squabble Up” Music Video: 8 Key References You May Have Missed

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...