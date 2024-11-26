Kevin Durant Shows Love To Drake On Instagram Amid UMG Lawsuits

Kevin Durant shared one of Drake's songs from 2015.

Kevin Durant shared a screenshot on Instagram of himself listening to Drake's 2015 song, "30 for 30 Freestyle," from his collaboration with Future, What a Time To Be Alive. The post comes after Drake filed multiple pre-action petitions against Universal Music Group on Monday, regarding Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He claims the company artificially boosted the popularity of the song, on which Lamar makes several unfounded allegations about the Toronto rapper.

On "30 for 30 Freestyle," Drake raps about "higher-ups" joining forces against him. "When the higher-ups have all come together as a collective. With conspiracies to end my run and send me a message. 40, did you get the message? 'Cause I just checked my phone and I didn't get it. I mean, I'll say hats off for a solid effort," he raps to start the first verse.

Drake Watches Kevin Durant During Suns-Raptors

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Drake and Adonis look on as Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix. Suns walks against the Toronto. Raptors during NBA action at the Scotiabank. Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

Drake filed his pre-action petition in Manhattan court on Monday. In the filing, he alleged that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." "UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake's company wrote. "It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves." He also took legal action in Texas, further accusing UMG of defamation for not blocking the release of "Not Like Us" despite knowing the lyrical content.

Kevin Durant Backs Drake On Instagram