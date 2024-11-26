Wack 100 Blames Drake's UMG Lawsuit On "Jealousy" Over "GNX" Success

Wack 100 has an explanation for Drake's recent lawsuit.

Wack 100 says that jealousy is the reason Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify over the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. He ranted about the Toronto rapper's pre-action petition on social media on Monday night. In doing so, he brought up reports that Lamar's new album, GNX, is dominating the streaming charts.

Wack began by suggesting that, even if Drake's allegations are true, the lawsuit could backfire on him if labels have been using the same strategy with his own music. "Either way it go, he let his emotions cloud his thoughts so bad to where he's just swinging in the air and screaming," Wack argued in a clip circulating online. "I'ma be real: I think when he seen Kendrick Lamar controlling the first twelve slots of Apple, I think it sent him somewhere."

Drake Attends Heat-Hawks' NBA Game

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida. USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images.

Drake filed the petition in Manhattan court on Monday, alleging that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." He is accusing UMG of using bots and payola, among other methods in what he describes as an "illegal" scheme. “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake's company, Frozen Moments LLC, wrote in the filing. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” They accuse UMG of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as breaking New York state law by using deceptive business practices and false advertising.

Wack 100 Weighs In On Drake's UMG Lawsuit