Universal Music
- Pop CultureUniversal Music Group Pulls Catalog From TikTok Rival TrillerThe music corporation claims Triller has "shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists."By Madusa S.
- MusicRick Ross Gets Great News In Copyright CaseA copyright infringement lawsuit against Rick Ross, Def Jam, and Universal Music Group has officially been dismissed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Inks Publishing Deal With Universal Music: ReportDaBaby has signed a deal with Universal Music.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal India & Sign Divine As First ArtistThe GOAT branches out into Asia. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Claims He Didn't Need Permission To Use "Kids See Ghosts" Sample: ReportRonald Oslin Bobb-Semple sued Kanye West and Kid Cudi for sampling “The Spirit of Marcus Garvey" without clearing it.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Signs With Universal Music For An Exclusive Publishing DealLogic confirmed the worldwide administration deal. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSnapchat Will Soon Allow You To Directly Put Songs In Your Stories: ReportSnapchat is in talks with major music companies for licensing.By Aida C.
- MusicThe Weeknd Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off "A Lonely Night" From U.K. SongwritersAbel's got some copyright issues to deal with. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNY Judge Reverses Appeal Over Profits Of Drake's First 6 AlbumsDrake's first 6 albums are a hot topic in New York appellate courts.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Album Length May Have Been Accidentally ConfirmedA since-deleted tweet by Universal Music Group suggests "Yandhi" will be 8 tracks-long.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Wins Big In Legal Battle Against Birdman & Cash Money: ReportIt looks like "Tha Carter V" may see the light sooner rather than later.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFacebook & Universal Music Will Let You Upload Songs Without Copyright IssuesThis agreement gives users more freedom when uploading content. By David Saric