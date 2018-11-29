degrassi
- Gram50 Cent Praises Drake's Come-Up Since "Degrassi"Drake posted photos of himself rocking 50 Cent merch during his days of "Degrassi: The Next Generation." By Aron A.
- MusicMuni Long Reveals How Drake Reached Out To HerMuni Long has been in the game longer than you think By Marc Griffin
- TV"Degrassi" Reboot Is Happening At HBO Max"Degrassi" will return to the small screen.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureDrake Leaves Lil Yachty On DeliveredThe Six God stays silent.By Taylor McCloud
- TVWheelchair 4 Kids Director Praises Drake For His "Degrassi" RoleThe director of Wheelchair 4 Kids reflects on the importance of Drake's "Degrassi" role for representation.By Cole Blake
- TVDrake Nearly Quit "Degrassi" After His Character, Jimmy, Was ParalyzedDrake reportedly almost left "Degrassi" when he learned his character was going to be in a wheelchair.By Cole Blake
- TVDrake Had A "Secret Deal" On "Degrassi," Says Show CreatorsDrake made a deal with security guards on set to ensure he would no longer be late, following complaints from the show's producers.By Madusa S.
- TVDrake's "Degrassi" Co-Stars Praise Him For Artist Of The Decade AwardDrake will be honored with Billboard's Artist Of The Decade Award at the BBMAs on Sunday night. By Aron A.
- GramDrake Flashes Back To His Degrassi DaysDrake was rocking a totally different look in his latest Throwback Thursday, which shows a young Aubrey Graham from back in his Degrassi days.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake Jokingly Reminisces On His Degrassi Days With Throwback PhotoDrake's been having them flashbacks.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's Dad Dennis Graham Details His Son's Acting Start: He "Was Different"Dennis Graham dishes out on the Drake stories on "A Waste Of Time" podcast.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Documentary Unexpectedly Drops In Select Netflix RegionsDrake fans in Canada rejoice at news of a Netflix miracle.By Devin Ch
- MusicTrey Songz Explains Why He Didn't Sign Drake Back In 2007Happy Ratchet Birthday Trey!By Devin Ch