Drake Reflects On Intense School Shooting Episode Of "Degrassi"

Drake has come a long way since playing the character of Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation, but that doesn't mean he doesn't remember the highs and lows of the role. In a new documentary about the teen drama series, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, he reflects on the moment he and his castmates learned that his character would be permanently injured in a school shooting. According to him, it was heavy for everyone involved and came as a complete surprise.

"I didn't know about the end of 'Time Stands Still' until I was in the read-through. Somebody told me to mentally prepare for today’s script, but they didn’t tell me there was going to be a shooting at the school and that it was me," he explained, per Complex. "There was shock and sadness. We were holding hands and crying in the read-through. It was dark. It was intense."

"My question was 'What now? I don’t want to spend the rest of my years in a wheelchair,” Drake continued. “I want to be with everyone else, what do you mean?' Unfortunately, that’s not how life goes."

Drake ICEMAN

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think that was why I think that show’s so good, because life is f*cked up and they weren’t afraid to let you know that," the Toronto rapper added. "A lot more went into playing Jimmy after I got shot, for sure. It gave me something to study. It gave me homework.”