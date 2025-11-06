ranking-the-top-10-drake-ovo-x-jordan-sneakers-of-all-time

Drake and Jordan Brand have been working together for almost a decade. From slides to unreleased samples, the OVO team has dropped some memorable sneakers. These pairs combine Drake’s love for luxury with Jordan Brand’s iconic silhouettes.

Some are rare and hard to find, while others made a big splash when they released. In this list, we ranked the 10 best OVO x Jordan sneakers ever made:

10. Jordan Hydro Retro 12 Slide OVO

Image via GOAT

The Hydro 12 Slide might not be a traditional sneaker, but it’s still part of Drake’s OVO legacy. Inspired by the Jordan 12, it features the same white and gold colorway found on the “OVO White” pair.

The gold Jumpman and OVO branding add just enough flair. It’s clean, simple, and comfortable. While it’s not meant to turn heads like a high-top, it works as a collector’s piece or a casual flex–perfect for fans who want to rep Drake without dropping serious cash or needing a full lace-up. As far as slides go, this is about as premium as it gets. It earns a spot for effort and connection to the bigger OVO story.

9. Air Jordan 4 Retro OVO "Splatter" (Sample)

Image via StockX

The “Splatter” sample is a rare gem that never saw a full release. Only a few pairs exist, which makes it more of a myth than a sneaker you’ll actually find and it certainly isn't cheap.

Based on an unreleased 1989 Jordan 4 design, this pair adds an OVO spin. It features black leather with red splatter paint, a nod to early Jordan sketches. There’s gold OVO branding inside the tongue too. Even though it’s low on the list, it’s a great example of Drake experimenting with deeper Jumpman history.

This one feels like a true collector’s piece. It never dropped, but it showed that OVO was willing to take some creative chances with its designs.

8. Air Jordan 11 Retro OVO "Grey Snakeskin" (Unreleased)

Image via StockX

This is the one people always talk about but never actually see. The grey snakeskin OVO Jordan 11 is another unreleased pair that lives in sneaker lore.

It uses a light grey base with shiny snakeskin wrapping around the mudguard. Subtle gold branding shows up on the heel and insoles. It’s flashy without being too loud, which fits both Jordan Brand and OVO’s style.

While the 11 model is iconic, this pair ranks lower because it never hit retail shelves. It’s a fantasy drop, not a real one. Still, the concept was clean and if it ever released, it could’ve made the top 5. Until then, it stays in the vault of what could’ve been.

7. Air Jordan 8 Retro "OVO White"

Image via StockX

The white OVO Jordan 8 is crisp, clean, and full of little details. It features a premium white leather upper, with gold accents and subtle OVO owl logos on the heel tabs.

The suede panels and shimmer in the midsole give it some texture, too. What makes this one stand out is the shape. The 8 is a bulky sneaker, but the all-white treatment tones it down. It’s a statement shoe that doesn’t scream too loud.

This pair dropped in limited numbers and still flies under the radar. It’s often overshadowed by the 10s and 12s. If you want something luxurious but still wearable, this one checks the box. It’s simple but still makes an impression.

6. Air Jordan 10 Retro "OVO Black"

Image via GOAT

This pair feels like a turning point. The black OVO Jordan 10 came out before OVO was everywhere, and it helped set the tone. The shoe keeps things subtle with a black leather and suede mix, but when the light hits right, the gold flakes in the sole shine through.

It also includes the OVO owl and a bit of stingray texture on the mudguard. The Jordan 10 isn’t the most loved model, but this colorway made people take notice.

It’s sleek, low-key, and wearable. You could dress it up or down. It was one of the first pairs that proved Drake’s collabs weren’t just hype. They had real design behind them.

5. Air Jordan 10 Retro "OVO White"

Image via StockX

The white version of the OVO Jordan 10 feels like the cleaner, more refined sibling to the black one. It takes the same stingray-textured leather and gold flake sole but swaps black for pure white. It looks like a trophy on your feet.

Also the gold details hit harder on this one, and the all-white upper adds a luxury feel. Like the black pair, it dropped in 2016 and instantly became a grail for Drake fans.

This one feels more connected to the OVO brand being high-end and flashy in a subtle way. Even though the Jordan 10 isn’t always a favorite, this pair stands out. It’s a perfect example of how simple design and good materials go a long way.

4. Air Jordan 8 Retro "OVO Black"

Image via StockX

The black OVO Jordan 8 does what the white version couldn’t, it makes the bulky silhouette feel powerful. Further the upper mixes smooth leather and suede in rich black tones, with gold accents and the OVO owl tucked onto the heel.

The red highlights on the outsole add just enough color. This pair feels more aggressive than its white counterpart. It’s heavy, but not in a bad way. The gold on black contrast gives it a regal energy, and the build quality is solid.

You can wear this in winter or just post up in the summer with shorts. Either way, it demands attention without overdoing it. It’s a slept-on part of the OVO Jordan run that deserves more love.

3. Air Jordan 12 Retro "OVO White"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "OVO White" helped OVO truly blow up in the sneaker world. The shoes came with a luxurious leather upper, stingray-textured overlays, and gold hits on the eyelets and logos.

The translucent outsole revealed OVO branding underneath. It felt like a grail right away. It dropped in 2016 and sold out instantly. The pair still goes for big numbers today. The Jordan 12 already has a classic shape, but this collab took it to another level.

It wasn’t trying too hard, it just looked premium. If you're a Drake fan, this was the one to chase. Also, it set the tone for future OVO releases and proved that Jordan collabs could be clean and classy.

2. Air Jordan 4 Retro "Raptors"

Image via StockX

The “Raptors” Jordan 4 dropped in 2018 with black suede uppers and bold red and purple accents, repping the Toronto team. It wasn’t an official OVO release at first, but Drake’s signature on the tongue changed everything.

Drake added his touch with a signature stitched onto the tongue of a limited batch. That small detail made this pair explode in popularity. It became a true piece of Drake’s legacy, tied to his hometown and his influence in basketball culture.

The 4 is already one of the most loved Jordan models. Add in the Drake cosign, and it becomes iconic. It’s simple, wearable, and a piece of history.

1. Air Jordan 12 Retro "OVO Black"

Image via StockX

This pair is arguably the best Drake x Jordan sneaker ever made. The black OVO Jordan 12 takes everything great about the white version and makes it bolder.

The black leather upper is buttery smooth. Further the stingray-textured panels feel rich. Gold accents pop hard against the dark base, and the translucent sole with OVO branding seals the deal. It looks good on foot and even better in hand.