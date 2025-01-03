Exclusive Drake OVO x Air Jordan 9 Samples Unveiled

It's a shame these shoes never dropped.

Drake and OVO’s partnership with Jordan Brand continues to captivate sneaker culture, even years after its peak. Recently, two Air Jordan 9 samples from this iconic collaboration surfaced, reigniting interest. These pairs, referred to as “Look See” samples, include a clean white colorway and a sleek black variant. Both versions boast gold OVO branding on the tongue and heel, giving them a luxurious touch. Additionally, icy outsoles and premium materials elevate these designs, cementing their status as exclusive pieces of sneaker history.

The white Air Jordan 9 sample exudes a crisp and polished aesthetic. Its all-white leather base is paired with subtle gold accents, creating a minimalist yet striking look. The black version, on the other hand, delivers a stealthier vibe. Its tonal black upper contrasts with the same gold branding, offering a bold and timeless design. Both pairs exemplify Drake’s signature OVO aesthetic, merging luxury and simplicity seamlessly. These samples are rare gems that highlight the peak of the OVO x Jordan partnership.

OVO x Air Jordan 9 White Samples

Between 2016 and 2018, Drake and OVO dominated the sneaker scene with limited-edition releases. Their collaborations consistently paired premium craftsmanship with cultural significance. While many silhouettes reached retail, the Air Jordan 9 samples never made the cut. Their exclusivity has only fueled their mystique, making them sought-after by collectors. These designs stand as a testament to the unique blend of hip-hop, basketball, and high fashion that defined the era.