"The first person that brought it to my attention, and I don't know if it's right to snitch on him, is Dot," he began. "Dot is the first person that brought it to my attention. But I'll be honest, when he first came, we knew it was a pop approach from a pop artist."

"He was introduced kind of as this Nickelodeon kind of kid to people at the label. Talking to him, he was a well-mannered dude. But when they pressed play you could just tell he was like a savant when it came to making records," he continued. "So now that I understand what's happened, that would make sense. [...] A lot earlier than we think."

Drake Ghostwriter Allegations

When asked whether or not Kendrick seemed disappointed about what he was telling him, Glasses Malone said he did. "Hell yeah," he recalled. "I called the n***a a liar. I didn't try to understand what pop meant, like what pop was. Now I'm like goddamnit, it made perfect sense. But when he first said that I was like, 'Hell nah, man, I'm watching this dude do his thing.'"

Drake has addressed the ghostwriter allegations on multiple occasions. In a 2019 interview with Rap Radar, for example, he set the record straight.