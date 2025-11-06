Glasses Malone Claims He Heard Drake Ghostwriter Rumors From Kendrick Lamar In 2011

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Glasses Malone recalled the first time he ever heard the long-running rumors that Drake uses ghostwriters.

Rumors that Drake uses ghostwriters have been floating around for several years now. According to Glasses Malone, he first heard them over a decade ago. During a recent episode of The Bigger Picture, he reflected on this, revealing that Kendrick Lamar was the one who brought them to his attention.

"The first person that brought it to my attention, and I don't know if it's right to snitch on him, is Dot," he began. "Dot is the first person that brought it to my attention. But I'll be honest, when he first came, we knew it was a pop approach from a pop artist."

"He was introduced kind of as this Nickelodeon kind of kid to people at the label. Talking to him, he was a well-mannered dude. But when they pressed play you could just tell he was like a savant when it came to making records," he continued. "So now that I understand what's happened, that would make sense. [...] A lot earlier than we think."

Drake Ghostwriter Allegations

When asked whether or not Kendrick seemed disappointed about what he was telling him, Glasses Malone said he did. "Hell yeah," he recalled. "I called the n***a a liar. I didn't try to understand what pop meant, like what pop was. Now I'm like goddamnit, it made perfect sense. But when he first said that I was like, 'Hell nah, man, I'm watching this dude do his thing.'"

Drake has addressed the ghostwriter allegations on multiple occasions. In a 2019 interview with Rap Radar, for example, he set the record straight.

“Anybody that knows me knows that my strongest talent is writing,” he explained. “I’m not a great singer. I’m a good performer, I’ve grown into a great performer. But my greatest talent is writing. That’s why people ask me to write songs for them. That’s why people like to get in the room and write with me. Yeah, I wanna just encourage anybody. Look, if it makes a great song and you’re the one that’s voicing it, but it’s you and another person that’s cooking it up, you’re not doing anything wrong.”

