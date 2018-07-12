songwriter
- UncategorizedPharrell Firmly Shuts Down Kelis' Complaints About Beyonce's Use Of "Milkshake"Pharrell says he wrote the song.ByCole Blake2.2K Views
- MusicDreezy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDreezy's 2024 net worth is explored, highlighting her rise in music, collaborations, and diverse talents. Discover the rapper's journey.ByJake Skudder1163 Views
- MusicSZA Reveals That Rihanna's "Consideration" Was Originally HersThe song became a staple song for Rihanna!ByTallie Spencer1302 Views
- MusicTracy Chapman Shatters the Glass Ceiling As The First Black Songwriter To Win CMA Song Of The YearCongratulations are in order!ByTallie Spencer311 Views
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Wrote "Seven Songs In 4 Hours" After His Wife's Cancer DiagnosisEd Sheeran finds strength in writing about his wife's cancer diagnosis.ByMadison Murray2.7K Views
- MusicAndrea Martin, Singer-Songwriter For Toni Braxton, SWV, & Other R&B Legends, Dies At 49"Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime."ByAngela Savage8.4K Views
- MusicDiddy Says PartyNextDoor Is The Best Songwriter OutThe hip-hop boss is praising the Toronto artist for his impressive pen game. ByMadusa S.4.2K Views
- MusicLogic's Son Is Credited As A Writer On His New AlbumLogic's new album "No Pressure" features a songwriting credit from his son Little Bobby, from which the money will be placed in a trust.ByAlex Zidel1.6K Views
- MusicMariah Carey Reminds Us All That She's "A Songwriter" With Hilarious Twitter VideoIt's like a "moment," but make it "songwriter"!ByKeenan Higgins3.0K Views
- MusicThe Music Industry Mourns Death Of Grammy-Winning Songwriter LaShawn DanielsHe was 41-years-old.ByErika Marie37.1K Views
- MusicMissy Elliott To Receive MTV's Vanguard Award At Upcoming VMAsMissy Elliott is about to get even more recognition. ByChantilly Post1.6K Views
- MusicStarrah Issues Warning To Artists Taking False Songwriting Credits"If you record a song that I wrote don’t lie and say you wrote it."ByMilca P.6.0K Views
- MusicKeri Hilson Claps Back After Being Called "Has Been" With FinesseShe channels some "Pretty Girl Rock" confidence paired with sweetness. ByZaynab5.2K Views
- MusicUsher "Bad Girl" Songwriter Awarded $44 Million In LawsuitBag secured. ByKarlton Jahmal18.8K Views
- MusicQuentin Miller Shades Drake & Says Wiz Khalifa's "Letterman" Was Stolen From Him: Report"Never doing anything with that guy again."ByAlex Zidel29.6K Views
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Album Length May Have Been Accidentally ConfirmedA since-deleted tweet by Universal Music Group suggests "Yandhi" will be 8 tracks-long.ByDevin Ch132.0K Views
- MusicBabyface's Songwriting Camp Is Headed To TorontoBabyface is sharing the knowledge.ByMilca P.5.4K Views
- MusicEminem FaceTimes Ed Sheeran To Ask About "River" CollaborationEminem has been dubbed a "thoughtful, polite, nice person" by Ed Sheeran. ByMitch Findlay12.2K Views
- MixtapesJayla Darden Returns With Enchanting "Ideas, Vol. 2" ProjectJayla Darden follows up with a new installation of 'Ideas."ByMilca P.2.9K Views
- MusicThe-Dream Sells 75% Of His Catalog For $23 MillionThe-Dream has effectively rolled the dice on future royalty checks.ByDevin Ch23.1K Views