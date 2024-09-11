Pharrell Firmly Shuts Down Kelis' Complaints About Beyonce's Use Of "Milkshake"

BYCole Blake327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Toronto International Film Festival - "Piece By Piece" Premiere
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Pharrell Williams attends the premiere of "Piece by Piece" at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Pharrell says he wrote the song.

Pharrell says that he and his former Neptunes partner, Chad Hugo, wrote and produced Kelis' iconic track, "Milkshake," despite her rant on social media about the song. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview ahead of the release of his new film, Piece by Piece, the legendary producer revealed he hasn't spoken to Kelis about the situation. “I wish her the absolute best. But I wrote this song,” he firmly stated, adding that he doesn't need permission to use the track. “It was me and Chad [who] produced it.”

Kelis made her original complaints after Beyonce used an interpolation of the 2003 hit song on her 2022 album, Renaissance. “The reality is that it’s frustrating. I have the right to be frustrated. Why did no one have the human decency to call and be like, ‘Yo, hey, [we] would like to use your record,’” she shared in an Instagram video at the time.

Read More: Kelis Claims Pharrell & Chad Hugo Never Paid Her For Her Neptunes-Produced Albums

Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo Pose Together At Songwriters Hall Of Fame

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Inductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes pose backstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Kelis wasn't the only artist Pharrell discussed working with during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He also reflected on making "I’m a Slave 4 U" with Britney Spears, although he hasn't talked to her in quite some time. "Man, I ain’t spoke to Britney in maybe 10-plus years," he revealed. "I think I’ve seen her in the elevator one time. I think we were all going into the same place or something. I can remember exactly where it was, and she had her sunglasses on, and I was like, 'I know that’s Britney. Maybe she doesn’t remember me. That’s fine..'"

Pharrell also revealed that he still hopes to work with Sade as well as Future. Despite collaborating with Future on "Move That Dope" and "1000," he added: "I’ve got other plans, though." Be on the lookout for further updates on Pharrell and Kelis on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Pharrell Williams Directly Deals With PETA Protestor At Private Screening Of "Piece By Piece"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...