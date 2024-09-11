Pharrell Firmly Shuts Down Kelis' Complaints About Beyonce's Use Of "Milkshake"

Pharrell says he wrote the song.

Pharrell says that he and his former Neptunes partner, Chad Hugo, wrote and produced Kelis' iconic track, "Milkshake," despite her rant on social media about the song. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview ahead of the release of his new film, Piece by Piece, the legendary producer revealed he hasn't spoken to Kelis about the situation. “I wish her the absolute best. But I wrote this song,” he firmly stated, adding that he doesn't need permission to use the track. “It was me and Chad [who] produced it.”

Kelis made her original complaints after Beyonce used an interpolation of the 2003 hit song on her 2022 album, Renaissance. “The reality is that it’s frustrating. I have the right to be frustrated. Why did no one have the human decency to call and be like, ‘Yo, hey, [we] would like to use your record,’” she shared in an Instagram video at the time.

Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo Pose Together At Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Kelis wasn't the only artist Pharrell discussed working with during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He also reflected on making "I’m a Slave 4 U" with Britney Spears, although he hasn't talked to her in quite some time. "Man, I ain’t spoke to Britney in maybe 10-plus years," he revealed. "I think I’ve seen her in the elevator one time. I think we were all going into the same place or something. I can remember exactly where it was, and she had her sunglasses on, and I was like, 'I know that’s Britney. Maybe she doesn’t remember me. That’s fine..'"