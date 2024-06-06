Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More Appear As Their LEGO Renditions In Pharrell's Upcoming Movie

Other celebrities that will appear in Pharrell's "Piece By Piece" biopic include Snoop Dogg, N.O.R.E., Gwen Stefani, and many more.

Pharrell's upcoming LEGO-created biopic Piece By Piece lands in theaters later this fall, and we just got our first trailer for the creative's film. Moreover, the teaser showcases some mini-figure renditions of some of your favorite rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and many more. Of course, people are reacting quite curiously to these versions, particularly K.Dot's rendition since it doesn't overtly look like him that much. But there's only so far you can go with trying to make a real person seem like themselves in LEGO form. Maybe we should be giving more due credit here instead of expecting Bionicle levels of detail.

Jokes aside, this is looking like a really interesting, ingenious, and fun-loving film centered around Pharrell's life and career, one of a couple of movies he's got reportedly slated on the release block. That other project doesn't have a title yet, though, and it's also about his childhood in Virginia Beach. We're not so sure on why the accomplished musician is putting out what seems like multiple biopics around the similar time, but he's definitely worthy of documentation. After all, Piece By Piece's celebrity roster alone should speak to his reach, influence, talent, and level of earned respect in the game.

Piece By Piece Trailer: Watch

Elsewhere, many folks also found this notable thanks to the context offered by 2024's biggest event so far: the rap beef. Kendrick Lamar and frequent Pharrell hater Drake recently had a great showdown, and one that had folks looking at the Neptunes producer and the Compton lyricist's relationship a little differently. This is because studio footage of the two now carries a more overt anti-Drizzy tone. That's just speculation and confirmation bias at play, but it's still an interesting reevaluation.

Your Favorite Rappers (Plus Justin Timberlake) As LEGO Mini-Figures In Pharrell's Upcoming Movie