Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Link In The Studio In Resurfaced Clip, Fans Relate It To Drake Beef

A clip of Pharrell praising a young Kendrick Lamar in the studio is resurfacing on social media amid the two rapper's beef with Drake. Fans believe Pharrell was unhappy with Drake dissing him on the track, "Meltdown," which prompted Lamar to call out Drake for doing so on his song, "Euphoria." In the old video, Pharrell shares some advice for Lamar.

"All that jazz sh*t that you have in your music, that's the sh*t man. Do not lose the producers," Pharrell advises Lamar. "It's interesting to me that you guys did harder music but with like the chords." When Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "Idc who you are, beefing with Pharrell is top tier cornball sh*t," one user wrote. Another added: "Pharrell don’t give a f*ck about those chains lmfao. Drake acts like he stole it off his neck lmfao goofy."

Read More: Pharrell Flexes On Kendrick Lamar With "Millionaire Speedy” Bag

Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Meet Up At Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Pharrell Williams, Dave Free, and Kendrick Lamar seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Following the release of Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Pharrell labeled him one of the greatest songwriters of his generation during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. "Kendrick is one of the greatest writers of our times, and he is a great writer because he knows how to be very disciplined with a subject matter," Pharrell explained. "He knows that stickiness is important, and he knows that it has to feel great. So when we were making Mr. Morale, I watched the rhythms hit him and I watched it just bubble to the surface, whatever the song was making him feel, and I watched him commit to that, and I watched him stay disciplined. He's different."

Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell's Studio Clip Resurfaces

Check out the clip of Lamar in the studio with Pharrell above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Pharrell Reveals What Makes Kendrick Lamar Such A Great Songwriter

[Via]