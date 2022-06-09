We live in an age where music is being shared not only more freely, but at a larger volume of content. Hundreds of thousands of songs or albums are uploaded to platforms and streaming services daily, and many have complained that projects no longer have the shelf-life, so to speak, that they once held. Records arrive after a massive rollout where it seems as if every headline has been taken over, but Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers continues to spark conversations long after its reveal.

Lamar is an elusive figure in the industry as he keeps his life fiercely private, but he offers the world intensely intimate insight into his world through his music. Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey can't get enough of Lamar's latest release and took to his mega-platform to share his thoughts.



Santiago Bluguermann / Stringer / Getty Images

"This is an opera," wrote Dorsey. "@kendricklamar is a poet and a teacher. I learn something new each listen...and I can't listen to anything else. constant spin."

While Dorsey keeps those streaming numbers up, Lamar and Taylour Paige's "We Cry Together" has remained a favorite among fans. The explosive back-and-forth track about a couple who should probably call it quits has been one of the most talked-about inclusions on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and we reported that the song's short film would be screening exclusively in Lamar's hometown of Los Angeles.