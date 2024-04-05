Pharrell Williams Stuns Everyone With New Album "Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1"

What a day for hip-hop. We now have not one, but two surprise albums from some of the best in the business. Legendary producer, singer, and rapper Pharrell Williams has just come through with Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1. That is the hyphenated title for this project, or at least one of the three names you can call it. It is also being referred to as Virginia, Black Yacht Rock, or City of Limitless Access.

This is the Virginia native's first solo album since 2014's G I R L and it may be coming before a separate project. He has been dropping some singles such as "Cash In Cash Out," "Down In Atlanta," and "Airplane Tickets." Time will tell when all of those tracks culminate into a full listening experience. For now, let us discuss Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1.

Listen To Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1 By Pharrell Williams

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 9: Pharrell Williams on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

This album sees Pharrell go into the pop genre and maybe even a bit of pop rock as well. The tape is fully produced by him and there are zero features outside of an adlib from Quavo. The 10-track LP is only available on a website that is named after the project. You can check it out here and it is available for free to download at your convenience. There was zero promotion from Pharrell on social media, so this is definitely something for the true fans to discover.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1, by Pharrell Williams? Is this his best body of work ever, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now? Is he the best producer of all time? What is the best song on the album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Pharrell Williams. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Virginia Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1 City of Limitless Access Tracklist:

Richard Millie Dandy Lying Come On Donna Just For Fun Caged Bird Free Ball 11:11 Who Needs Rest? Cheryl Going Back To VA

