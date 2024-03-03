Pharrell Williams & Miley Cyrus Team Up For "Doctor (Work It Out)"

While we're only a few months into 2024, it's already been a wildly successful year for Miley Cyrus. The multi-hyphenate secured her first two Grammy Awards last month for her hit song "Flowers," which was honored as Record of the Year as well as Best Pop Solo Performance of 2023. Her LP Endless Summer Vacation was also nominated for various awards.

Now, the performer is back with yet another pop anthem, this time in collaboration with hip-hop and R&B mainstay Pharrell Williams. The duo dropped off their new single "Doctor (Work It Out)" late last week, and it's already received a tremendous amount of praise from fans.

Miley Cyrus & Pharrell Revive Bangerz Era Track

At the time of writing, the song is in the top 10 of the U.S. iTunes chart. It's also trending on YouTube, Spotify and more. It features powerful vocals and fun adlibs from Miley, and groovy, upbeat production from Pharrell. While Pharrell doesn't contribute to the track vocally, fans can agree that his touch is woven throughout, and embodies his signature sound. The release is also accompanied by a playful accompanying music video, which sees Miley channel her inner Tina Turner, dancing along to the catchy single.

Fans first got a glimpse at the unedited version of "Doctor (Work It Out)" back in 2017. It was originally written amid Miley's Bangerz era, and though various other Pharrell-produced tracks made the cut, got set aside. Pharrell teased the official release in January of this year at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection event in Paris. What do you think of Pharrell and Miley Cyrus' new song? Will you be adding "Doctor (Work It Out)" to your playlist? Do you think they should collaborate again in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It's only gon' get worse

