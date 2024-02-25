Pharrell Teases Miley Cyrus Collaboration

Pharrell is working with Miley Cyrus on a new collaboration that he teased on his Instagram on Friday. Mentioning that the track would be coming “soon,” he previewed a portion of the singer’s verse. “I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/ I think I see the problem, it’s only gon’ get worse/ I need my medication just show me where it hurts/ I need to rock you baby before your body burns,” Cyrus sings.

“Doctor” isn’t the first time Pharrell and Cyrus have collaborated with one another over the years. In addition to Pharrell producing several of her songs on Bangerz, Cyrus also lent her voice to the GIRL track, ”Come Get It Bae” in 2014. “I have this theory about Disney artists: They have the best work ethic ever,” Pharrell told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “She had inquired about working with me, but I had inquired about looking for her—we found each other at the same time.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Miley Cyrus performs with Pharrell Williams during the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket Club on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew McNulty/Getty Images)

Pharell previously teased the “Doctor” song during the Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection presentation in Paris, last month. Outside of music, Pharrell also recently used his position at Louis Vuitton to work with Tyler, The Creator. The rapper thanked the legendary producer for the opportunity on social media afterward. “A Louis Vuitton collection by TYLER OKONMA. hand drawn craggy monogram. chess board is my favorite thing ive made. thank you @pharrell i love you, you keep throwing me the keys. the @louisvuitton team thank yall for allowing these ideas come to life,” he wrote. “Thank you @darrenvongphakdy we really ran in there like we ran the place. and @missrazavi and @luisperezdop we the trio for real [pink heart with stars emoji] ive been making clothes since i was 13, sheesh.”

Pharrell & Miley Cyrus teases new collab "Doctor (Work It Out)" 🎶 pic.twitter.com/AyUNfWbAjQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 23, 2024

No further details about when Pharrell and Miley Cyrus’ new song will be released are available. Be on the lookout for further updates on the track on HotNewHipHop.

