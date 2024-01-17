Pharrell Williams Previews Old Miley Cyrus Collab During Cowboy-Inspired Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell Williams was having fun at his show.

Alexander Cole
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022

Pharrell Williams is easily one of the best creatives of his generation. Overall, he is responsible for some classic songs and projects. Moreover, he is someone who has entered the world of design. For instance, he has done work with BAPE, Billionaire Boys Club, Adidas, and now, Louis Vuitton. In fact, he is currently the head designer over at Louis V and is taking up where Virgil Abloh left off. He has a few fashion shows under his belt already, and these endeavors have proven to be quite successful.

Yesterday, Pharrell got to host his Louis Vuitton fashion show for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. It was a pretty cool show that even featured the likes of Pusha T. Furthermore, a ton of big celebrities were there, including those from the hip-hop world. The new collection is Cowboy-themed and explores the America Old West. It is a really cool concept, and as you can imagine, it was accompanied by some Pharrell music. For instance, below, you can hear a song with none other than Miley Cyrus.

Pharrell Williams x Miley Cyrus

According to HipHopDX, this is actually a pretty old track. It was meant for the album Bangerz which is an infamous project from Cyrus. However, it seems like it is being repurposed. Perhaps an official release could be coming down the pipeline, sometime in the future. That said, Pharrell also got to show off his new song with Mumford and Sons. This is definitely a collab no one saw coming, but alas. Pharrell has always been eager to try new things, and that trend will continue for years to come.

Let us know what you think of this track preview, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. 2024 is set to be jam-packed with some truly incredible albums and singles.

