Pharrell Links With Swae Lee And Rauw Alejandro For Tropical Cut "Airplane Tickets"

Pharrell Williams has been one of the most revered hip-hop artists over the past decade-plus. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native has always done things a little differently, helping him stand out more than your typical beatmaker. He loves to challenge the people he collaborates with, which is such a good quality to have. While he drops fairly regularly, he has not dropped an album in almost 10 years.

But, it looks like that is going to change sometime next year. Genius has a new project listed on his page and it is called Phriends, Vol. 1. We have already gotten the singles to this supposed release. The first of which was "Cash In Cash Out" with 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator back in June of 2022. Then, in November of 2022, we got a second helping with "Down In Atlanta" with Travis Scott.

Listen To "Airplane Tickets" By Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, And Rauw Alejandro

Now, over a year later we have the third promotional cut. This one sees Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro enter the fray. This one certainly has a separate vibe from the previous two efforts. It takes a more summery and tropical direction, seeing as Rauw is from Puerto Rico. "Airplane Tickets" brings a danceable rhythm and is more of a kick-back song to have as nice background music.

Now, over a year later we have the third promotional cut. This one sees Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro enter the fray. This one certainly has a separate vibe from the previous two efforts. It takes a more summery and tropical direction, seeing as Rauw is from Puerto Rico. "Airplane Tickets" brings a danceable rhythm and is more of a kick-back song to have as nice background music.

Quotable Lyrics:

Only thing she care about is whereabouts

Eye contact, she stare me down, wanna wear me out

She said it without sayin' it (Sayin' it)

We link up, proper plannin' (Plannin')

We take trips and she tellin'

