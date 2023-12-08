Rihanna Reportedly Fears Becoming Single Mom As ASAP Rocky Faces Trial

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are growing their family and looking forward to a lot of career and life success down the road. However, right now, it seems like the couple is incredibly stressed about the latter's firearm assault case from his associate A$AP Relli. Moreover, this comes from alleged source reports close to the family from Heat Magazine, who allegedly spoke to the outlet about their supposed knowledge of the situation. Apparently, the Barbadian singer is "terrified" of becoming a single mother if her partner faces jail time over this alleged incident. While she is as strong and as capable as ever, we can't imagine the risk at hand here just when you're starting a family of your own.

Furthermore, the source claimed that Rihanna is trying to "stay calm" amid all this legal drama. The most recent update on it is that the case is officially moving to trial. In addition, apparently ASAP Rocky's lawyers are assuring her that they will keep him out of prison. "But it’s pretty hard when everyone had assured her this wouldn’t even go to trial,” the alleged source posited.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky At The 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty." The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images)

“He’s facing nine years, and she’s terrified right now," the source continued. "If the worst happens, and they want to make an example of him, she’ll be raising her two kids alone. It’s a total nightmare, and not something Rihanna ever thought she’d face. She’s so stressed out and losing sleep over this." Meanwhile, the source had this to say about the New York MC. "He’s in legal meetings all day and is in a terrible mood. It’s all just a mess. Rihanna wants to do what she can to help him through this, but she’s pretty much powerless."

Of course, we wouldn't wish this situation on anyone, whether you're on the accusatory or defensive side of this turmoil. But people love this couple, and we're sure that they have plenty of resources and pathways to move forward. Let's just hope that the children and RiRi aren't overwhelmed by anything if this legal dispute goes sour. For more news and the latest updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, log back into HNHH.

