ASAP Rocky Reveals What A Rihanna Collab Would Be Like, And It’s A Surprise

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are the premiere power couple right now... although they've never collaborated on a song together- at least, one they've released. Moreover, the closest thing we have to that is the Barbadian singer's appearance in the "Fashion Killa" music video, but nothing else. As such, many folks wonder what a team-up on wax between the two would sound like, especially as they still haven't dropped their long-awaited follow-up albums. Furthermore, the New York MC recently told Complex of what a joint effort from him and his boo would sound like. In fact, he named his favorite collaboration of theirs, and it's as wholesome of an answer as you'd want.

"If me and my lady was to collab, what could we, like, team up and just f***ing smash and go cr*zy on?" ASAP Rocky remarked while repeating the question. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing's better than that, I don't think. Any design- I mean, we had a third designer coming to help. A ghost designer named God, you know, shaped everything. And we have these beautiful angels, so that's the best collaboration," he concluded with a laugh.

ASAP Rocky Speaks On Potential Rihanna Collab: Watch

'But wait,' you may be asking, 'did Rakim Myers just say third? Third?!' Don't get your hopes up, friend: rumors about ASAP Rocky and Rihanna expecting a third child soon are still just rumors. Still, with the pace that they're at and how much they are loving the family life right now, we can't help but think that they'd be down for it. Either way, this still opens up the door for musical collabs in the future, which can't come soon enough.

Meanwhile, the "Brother Man" artist is dealing with some legal trouble right now, whereas RiRi is as dominant in the fashion game as ever. Even though they have their own fish to fry, it's clear that they love nothing more than being together. Whichever way they decide to collaborate next, we're here for it. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

