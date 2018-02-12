best
- RelationshipsASAP Rocky Reveals What A Rihanna Collab Would Be Like, And It's A SurpriseMany folks might initially point to the "Fashion Killa" video, but there's a deep and meaningful team-up that blows it out of the water.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSpotify's RapCaviar Releases List Of The 50 Best Hip-Hop BeatsDr. Dre, Clipse, Mobb Deep, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Biggie, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future, and many more appear in the rankings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRihanna Is "The Best Singer Of All Time" According To Chris Martin Of ColdplayThe star frontman spoke very positively of her collaborations with RiRi, and very excitedly about her upcoming show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Reveals Four New Projects & Discusses Retirement PlansDeante' Hitchcock talks his debut album "BETTER," his penchant for freestyling, Dogecoin, and his bright future in the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDaBaby Gets Praised By Diddy: "You're The Hottest N*gga In The Game"DaBaby gets the ultimate co-sign from Diddy.By Lynn S.
- MusicChance The Rapper Picks "Acid Rap" As The Best Album Of All-TimeChance The Rapper fancies himself an all-time great.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Rates Tierra Whack As "The Best Female Rapper In The World"Meek Mill's co-sign goes a long way!By Devin Ch
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock & H.E.R. Trade Off On "Feelings"H.E.R. joins Deante' Hitchcock on "Feelings."By Milca P.
- MusicJ. Cole's Inner Dad Comes Out, As He Grapples With Instagram LiveInstagram Live 1 - J. Cole 0.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Reflects On Tear-Jerking "Revenge of the Dreamers III" SessionJ. Cole is ready to rewrite history one tear duct at a time.By Devin Ch
- Original Content21 Savage Is Clearly The Best Feature On Metro Boomin’s “Not All Heroes Wear Capes”21 Savage wins the feature game on Metro Boomin's new album, which basically just means, we need more Savage and Metro collaborations.By Rose Lilah
- SportsAndre Iguodala Doesn't Think Steph Curry Can Win The MVP AwardAndre Iguodala knows how voters decide the MVP crash course.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentQuavo & Friends: The 5 Best Features on "QUAVO HUNCHO"Quavo's solo debut was a star-studded affair. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- SportsTony Hawk Says Hopsin Is The Best Non-Pro Skateboarder: "He's Legit"Weezy and Breezy aren't on his level.By Zaynab
- MusicCeeLo Green Casts GOAT Vote: "I Think Eminem Is The Best"Real recognize real. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsSerena Williams Is Forbes' Highest-Paid Female Athlete Despite Maternity LeaveHer hiatus didn't break her bank.By Zaynab
- SportsPatrick Beverley Seriously Thinks The Clippers Are The Best Team In NBA"I like the squad we have now."By Devin Ch
- MixtapesDeante' Hitchcock Quenches The Thirst With "THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE"Deante' Hitchcock makes a surprise drop for the fans.By Milca P.
- MusicJ.I.D Proclaims That "DiCaprio 2" Is His "Best Music To Date"If this is true then it's a must-listen.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentJ. Cole's Best "KOD" LyricsAlthough perhaps the whole album is worthy, here's a round-up of the best lyrics from J. Cole's "K.O.D."By Richard Bryan
- MusicSmokepurpp Claims He's The Best Out Of Everyone Coming UpWithout putting anybody down, Smokepurpp claims he's the best among everyone coming up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Calls Drake’s “God’s Plan” The Best Video He’s Ever SeenJustin Bieber is a huge fan of Drake's new video.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeMercedes Reveals List Of Its Top 5 Luxury CarsThe company picks five of its best offerings throughout the years.
By David Saric