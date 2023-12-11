Pharrell Reflects On What He's Learned As Louis Vuitton Creative Director

Pharrell recently discussed some of the lessons he's learned since taking over as creative director at Louis Vuitton. Speaking with GQ, the legendary producer explained the importance of having a great team around you as an artist.

“One of the greatest things that I’ve learned is about really concentrating on how to do something great, and how important it is to have the resources to bring it to life,” Pharrell told the outlet. “Being surrounded by the greatest of the greats, team wise, it just makes all the difference in the world. I mean, you can have good ideas all the time. There’s so many people with great ideas, but when you don’t have the right team around you and the unlimited resources and support, it’s just extremely difficult. I’ve learned that.” Pharrell added: “I don’t know how I got anything done before this. Now I’m used to working with an orchestra of brilliant talent.”

Pharrell Attends Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Fashion Show

HONG KONG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 30: Pharrell Williams, Men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, attends the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show on November 30, 2023, in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Pharrell also discussed how he felt after his debut fashion show in Paris in June. “I didn’t have any expectations,” he admitted to the outlet. “I just was so caught up in the process, as I am now. I’m just very… I’m not overwhelmed in a negative way, but I am consumed by the creative process and executing and getting things right. That’s so important to me.”

Pharrell joined the fashion house back in February, filling the position left vacant by the death of Virgil Abloh in 2021. He described the offer as a surprise while discussing the gig with GQ for a previous interview in August. More recently, he showcased his second collection for the brand at a show in Hong Kong in November. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pharrell and his work at Louis Vuitton on HotNewHipHop.

