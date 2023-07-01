It’s become increasingly evident that society as its been for decades is no longer functioning as it should. This has been subsequently leading many to lean into more holistic ways of being. Tastemakers like Pharrell have been paving the way, from normalizing skincare for men with his Human Race collection to bringing his creative vision to Louis Vuitton’s leadership team. Over the weekend, a video of the Virginia native sharing some of his wellness secrets began circulating online, proving that Pharrell’s massive success likely has something to do with the time and effort he puts into prioritizing self-care.

On a normal day, Skateboard P is awake at 5 AM. He then gets in some movement with a five-minute plank and 500 crunches. “Then I do an hour-long, super hot bath,” the producer explained. “Sweat out two or three pounds or whatever. That’s where you meditate or pray – or do both,” he added. According to Pharrell, his bath is also when he sometimes writes or contemplates any problems in his life that might need solving.

Pharrell Knows that Health is Wealth

“I spend that time also just giving thanks and reverence to the Universe,” The Neptunes member noted. Aside from that, Pharrell also chooses to focus his energy on giving and receiving empathy, along with humility to help him move through his sometimes chaotic life with ease and grace. “Those are all exercises,” he told the camera. “They’re for the mind, but they keep you grounded and who you’re supposed to be.”

Apart from feeling good in his mind, body, and soul, another aspect of life that Pharrell takes seriously is always being among the best-dressed in the room. At the most recent Paris Fashion Week, he made a splash with some of his looks, including his “Millionaire” Speedy Louis Vuitton bag that has us green with envy. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

