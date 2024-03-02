Stove God Cooks Is Stirring Up Some Heat On "Carbone" With Stoupe

A few weeks ago we were thoroughly impressed with Stove God Cooks' single, "Melo Chip and a Brick." The Babygrande affiliate rapped with conviction over a killer Conductor Williams with blaring horns. Our opinions on the track have been validated since then, as the track has crawled its way into the Syrcause spitter's top five most popular songs on Spotify. Now, Stove God Cooks is back to feed us once again with a record called "Carbone."

The producer tag teaming this effort with him this time is Stoupe. He too is from the Midwest, being a resident of Pennsylvania. The underground beat maker brings an instrumental that is a little more easy-going than "Melo Chip and a Brick." However, it still sounds great in its simplicity.

Listen To "Carbone" By Stove God Cooks & Stoupe

"Carbone" sees Stove God Cooks absolutely cheffing up a hot dish of confidence with a side of swagger. "They say they gettin' money but they don't look like I do (Don't look like I do) / Ooh, I do (Woo), have 'em wrappin' your head like Badu (Brr)." His flows on this track are excellent drawing out his "o's" on the chorus while annunciating every word on the verse. You cannot ask for much more than for him to drop a new album!

