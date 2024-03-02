Chrisean Rock Shows More Love For Blueface, Fans Aren't Here For It

Chrisean Rock was up early to show for Blueface. "Free my Daddy I love you you got this baby," Rock tweeted at around 6 AM ET. However, fans were absolutely not feeling this early morning declaration. "It’s 6:02 AM don’t piss me off," one person said. "You’ll be in prison when BF is released back to his FAMILY. Jr’s ‘mother’ is a wanted FUGITIVE. You’ve got active warrants and lawsuits in several states. Face it…YOU’RE DONE!" argued another.

Furthermore, some commenters pointed out that the affection in their relationship is very one-sided. "This girl told him several times on the phone she loves him. He said he appreciate her once as a response 🤡," noted one person. It is unclear when Blueface will be released from prison, where he has been for over a month now. However, Rock, who around New Year was very much anti-Blueface, has become incredibly ride-or-die for the rapper since his incarceration.

Read More: Blueface Or Crip Mac? Adam22 And Wack 100 Debate Who Has More Fame

Chrisean Rock Roasted As Jaidyn Alexis Visits Blueface In Prison

However, even when she isn't posting, Rock still can't escape the hate. Last month, the rapper caught strays as Jaidyn Alexis visited Blueface in prison along with their son. "Chrisean rock in her hiding spot somewhere crying, throwing up, punching someone, busted and disgusted with lil choonyer 🙂," one commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Along with sharing footage of the visit, Alexis also said that Blue was "getting buff" while behind bars.

At the time, Rock had stepped away from social media for nearly two weeks, claiming to be on vacation in an unknown location. However, Rock did briefly return to social media last week with a brief update. "Aw I got great news from my team n friends everyone been sending Chrisean jr gifts can’t wait to get back from vacation to open the baby gifts thanks for gifts guys!" Rock wrote on February 11. She has since returned to posting as she headed home from vacation.

Read More: NLE Choppa Denies Dissing Chrisean Rock, Claims He's Scared Of Her

[via]