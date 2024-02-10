Stove God Cooks & Conductor Williams Are A Great Pair On "Melo Chip And A Brick"

Stove God Cooks is one of those artists who needs to drop more often. He is on one of the more prolific record labels going right now, Griselda. The Syracuse MC has only been in the game since the start of the pandemic in 2020. However, his fellow rap members like Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Westside Gunn are always dropping.

Hopefully, 2024 will finally be the year Stove God Cooks shows off his full array of talents on a debut album. He does have a project under his belt, though. He worked alongside Roc Marciano to drop Reasonable Drought. In the last year or so, Stove God has been a part of two singles. One of which was for Benny's fantastic release from a couple of weeks ago, Everybody Can't Go.

Listen To "Melo Chip And A Brick" By Stove God Cooks & Conductor Williams

You can find him on "One Foot In." Today, Stove God has just dropped his first solo single since 2021's "That's the Game." "Melo Chip and a Brick" features a horn-backed instrumental that is grimy and classy at the same time. You can thank the genius Conductor Williams for that. Stove God brings a convincing and entertaining performance to the verses and chorus too. It is a perfect mixture of sounds and textures and we pray it is a lead single for an LP.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Melo Chip and a Brick" by Stove God Cooks and Conductor Williams? Is this his best single ever, why or why not? Does he need to drop a solo album this year? Do you think this is the start of an album rollout? Who would you want to see on a project with him? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Stove God Cooks and Conductor Williams. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

That top-shelf Ralph Lauren, I'm on my high horse

When Wayne was screamin', "Hollygrove," I had ninety Os, like, "What the f*** I'm tryna rhyme for?"

Ridin' foreign, I'd rather die enormous than live dormant, that's how I'm on it

Pyramid bricks stamped with the iron horse

Bring in the chorus

