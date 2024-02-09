D4vd Delivers Emo Alternative Cuts On His Two Pack "Withering"

D4vd's growth as an artist has been nothing short of incredible. The Darkroom signee is still just 18 years old and has a copius amount of hits already. His debut EP Petals to Thorns holds five of the 10 most popular song spots on his Spotify. The highest-streamed track from that tape, "Here With Me," is over 900 million plays.

However, that still is not even close to his most played song. "Romantic Homicide" posseses that title with 68 million more listens. His alternative, rock, emo style has captivated so many fans, 24 million plus to be exact. Since 2021, d4vd has not put out a full-length record. Hopefully, that happens this year, especially after dropping two new tracks today.

Listen To "Leave Her" & "2016" By D4vd

"Leave Her" and "2016" fall under a two-pack called Withering. The first of the two sees d4vd emotionally wail into the night about being lost about a relationship and whether or not they should be together. "2016" goes more introspective about his mental struggles and suicidal thoughts. Both are very sad songs, which is nothing new for him or for most of the label at large.

Quotable Lyrics From "2016":

I'm not the same kid I was in 2016

I was young, I was dumb

Now I overthink things

That I shouldn't, I couldn't

You wouldn't believe what I did as a kid back in 2016

