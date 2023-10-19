21 Savage Teams Up With d4vd For “Call Of Duty” Track “Call Me Revenge”

Over the last few years, we haven't gotten a ton of 21 Savage singles. Instead, he has mostly remained lowkey and collaborative. From Savage Mode 2 to Her Loss, 21 has been dealing with some of his best friends in the industry. However, he hasn't given us a true solo effort since 2019's I Am > I Was. With the artist heading on a short tour of Europe, there is this sense that some new music could be dropping very soon.

Well, it seems like the wait is over. Today, the artist dropped off a song called "Call Me Revenge" which also features the likes of d4vd. The song doesn't appear to be a true lead single for an album. Instead, it is a tie-in to the upcoming video game, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The artist has a new Warzone character, so it was only a matter of time before he wrote a track for the game. Below, you can listen to what he cooked up.

21 Savage x d4vd

Overall, you can very much tell that this is supposed to be in a game. From the glossy and theatrical d4vd vocals and the Ryan Tedder production, this screams "pop culture crossover." However, that doesn't mean it's bad. In fact, it does sound great, especially with 21's verse taking up the bulk of the song. This is a track that will definitely add some flare to the upcoming video game.

Hopefully, we get some more new music from 21 Savage, very soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm with the squad forever (Yeah)

When it comes to winnin', we better (On God)

The team loyal to me (21)

Through it all, we stand together (21)

If he fall, better pick him up (Fast)

Go down, better get back up (Straight Up)

