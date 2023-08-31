Fans Roast 21 Savage “Call Of Duty” Character

After the success of Nicki Minaj’s implementation into Call of Duty, fans were hyped to see what Activision had done with 21 Savage. Savage was the last of the Hip-Hop 50 skins being added to the came, along with Snoop and Nicki. However, now that Savage is available, fans aren’t on board. “Why they got the man looking like 50 savage lol,” one person commented while another noted, “They made him buff!” Unlike Nicki’s impressive rendering, 21 Savage looks like a strange blend between himself and 50 Cent which was then run through a program to make it legally distinct.

However, not everyone was a hater. “Salute to all the Def Jam rappers who got taken advantage of back in the day using their name, image, and likeness in Def Jam Vendetta and never received the money due to them,” one fan wrote. “This new generation of artists like 21 Savage have their business in order.” The Hip-Hop 50 bundle is the latest pop culture addition to Call of Duty. Last month, the game introduced a bundle based on Prime Video’s The Boys. However, clearly, some aspects have been implemented than others.

Read More: 21 Savage fights off handsy fan

Fans Pass On 21 Savage Skin

However, the criticism continued. “This how you know they know nothing bout hip hop. They playing deadprez while showcasing 21 savage,” one person argued. Furthermore, many people pointed out that the devs missed a golden opportunity to name the bundle’s melee weapon “Issa Knife”. Instead, the weapon is simply called the “Slaughter King”.

“The community will never get actual character skins we actually want.. like #johnwick or #tylerrake or something related to actual combat. Nobody wanted superheroes with super powers and assault rifles… or Godzilla and King Kong… WTF was that about?!?! 🙄🙄🙄,” one particularly commenter lamented. Meanwhile, many people simply said they were going to stick with the Nicki skin. While each bundle is only around $20, it was certainly a choice to stagger the releases. Regardless, it appears that this is more of a miss than anything else for the ever-popular military shooter. What do you think of the skin? Let us know below.

Read More: 21 Savage reveals plans for after he gets his green card

[via]