21 Savage Is Officially Getting His Own “Call Of Duty” Character

21 Savage is easily one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. As it stands, he is on Drake’s tour which is making millions of dollars every single night. Moreover, fans are anticipating his brand-new album, which will hopefully come out very soon. Overall, things are going exceptionally well for him, and it is great to see. His improvement since when he came onto the scene in 2016 has been palpable, and it will be fun to see what he gives us next.

Throughout the past couple of months, there have been all sorts of rumors about 21 and his alleged involvement with Call of Duty. A leaker claimed that the artist would be getting his very own operator skin. This means players would actually get to play as 21 Savage. It is a cool prospect, especially with Nicki Minaj getting her own character as well. In fact, the Nicki skin has already gotten a ton of praise from fans online. On Monday, Call of Duty finally made 21’s involvement with the game, official.

21 Savage x COD

The new 21 Savage operator is reportedly going to be released on August 30th. That means you will be able to experience 21 in the game as of tomorrow. Although, it remains to be seen how his character will stack up next to Nicki’s. We’re sure we are going to get some unique emotes and even some quotes. Not to mention, the gameplay footage of 21 is going to be very entertaining. If you are a fan of the rapper, then this latest addition to COD is going to be huge.

Will you be buying the new 21 skin for Call of Duty? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the gaming and music worlds. We will always keep you informed of the biggest stories from the biggest names in the world.

