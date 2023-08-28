Fan Grabs 21 Savage’s Face, He Pushes Her Away

21 Savage is currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada alongside Drake on the “It’s All A Blur” tour. The tour’s been making headlines for updates on new music, celebrity guests, and of course, fan antics. Attendees have been known to throw objects at the performers on stage, however, things appear to have escalated lately. Last week, a clip of Drake walking through his crowd circulated, as one fan decided to grab his neck. He looked pretty shocked by the gesture, though he was able to laugh it off soon after. Drake even posted the neck-grab onto his Instagram Story later.

Now another excited fan has gotten too handsy, this time with 21 Savage. In a new clip, he’s seen walking through the crowd, when one woman approaches him and grabs his face, nearly knocking his hat off. 21 Savage looked to be annoyed and surprised, and reacted by pushing the girl off to the side. The whole thing unraveled pretty quickly, but it’s clear that he didn’t appreciate the invasion of his personal space.

21 Savage Pushes Overzealous Fan

The woman who grabbed him looked a bit offended that he pushed her away, but appeared uninjured. DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, and as expected, countless social media users are now sharing their thoughts. Many are noting that the woman took things way too far by grabbing his face. She could have instead opted for something like a simple high-five as he breezed by, and several wonder what she expected to happen.

Other users are claiming that his security guards should have jumped in sooner than they did to prevent the woman from getting her hands on him in the first place. “Why can’t people just keep they hands to they self,” one commenter wonders. Another claims “She basically smacked this man.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 21 Savage.

